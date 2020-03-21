Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

