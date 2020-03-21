Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Post Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

