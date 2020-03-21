Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apple Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

