Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.20 ($49.07).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.