JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Vice Chairman Sells $2,894,000.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $523,128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
