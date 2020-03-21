JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Vice Chairman Sells $2,894,000.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $523,128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.