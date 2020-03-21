Jarvis+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,629.37 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $106,629.37 and approximately $29,472.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,902,023 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

