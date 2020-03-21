James Routh Purchases 2,213 Shares of Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) Stock

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) insider James Routh purchased 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,961.26 ($26,257.91).

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,809.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,200.76. Ab Dynamics PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 million and a P/E ratio of 25.65.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.