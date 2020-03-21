James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Acquires A$13,910.00 in Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Moe Nozari acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.91 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,910.00 ($9,865.25).
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at A$18.07 ($12.82) on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of A$17.42 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of A$33.42 ($23.70). The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$28.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$27.29.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
