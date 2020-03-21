James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Acquires A$13,910.00 in Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Moe Nozari acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.91 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,910.00 ($9,865.25).

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at A$18.07 ($12.82) on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of A$17.42 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of A$33.42 ($23.70). The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$28.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$27.29.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

