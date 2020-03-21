Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,938 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Quanta Services worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

