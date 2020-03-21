Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 6,678 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.22 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.