Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

