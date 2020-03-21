Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 174,480 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,480 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of US Foods worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

