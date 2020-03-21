Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,125 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Extreme Networks worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

