Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

