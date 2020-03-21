Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,159 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,283 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exelon by 1,342.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP raised its stake in Exelon by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 413,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

NYSE EXC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

