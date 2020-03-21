Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

