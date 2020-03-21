Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1,114.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR opened at $38.22 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

