Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 70,993 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navistar International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navistar International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAV. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.