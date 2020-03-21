Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 45,618 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

