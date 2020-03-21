Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 39,429 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Trinseo worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trinseo by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Trinseo by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.