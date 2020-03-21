Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $14.33 Million Investment in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 381,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of DXC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

