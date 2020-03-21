Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $12.81 Million in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

