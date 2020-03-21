Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $11.09 Million in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 718,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

