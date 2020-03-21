Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,146 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Perrigo worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.41. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.