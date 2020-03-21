Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Avista worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after buying an additional 314,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after buying an additional 674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

