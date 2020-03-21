Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

