Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,136,000 after purchasing an additional 439,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,952,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

HLF stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.