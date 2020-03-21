Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $15.67 Million Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 300.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,335 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nutanix worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.