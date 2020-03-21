Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $15.04 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

