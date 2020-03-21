Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Progress Software worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 98,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5,226.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 62,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.