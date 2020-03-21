Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,828 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cerner worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

