Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,528 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Cooper-Standard worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 312,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPS. Roth Capital cut their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE CPS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

