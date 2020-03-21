Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,426 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Unisys worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Unisys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Unisys by 5.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIS stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIS. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

