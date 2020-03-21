Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,675 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.80 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

