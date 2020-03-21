Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,743,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.80.

ANET stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.89 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

