Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 424.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813,284 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Pitney Bowes worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,785,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,470,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 446,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $54,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $496.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

