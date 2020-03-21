Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPX worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $52,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $28.39 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

