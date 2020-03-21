Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 258,621 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6,128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.