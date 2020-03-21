Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 122,801 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Manitowoc worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.14. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

