Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 12,164 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $102,650. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

