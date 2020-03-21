Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,070 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Frontdoor worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 247,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,219,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,483,000 after buying an additional 404,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Frontdoor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

