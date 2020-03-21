Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Stepan worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

