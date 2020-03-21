Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,463 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SGMS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SGMS opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $442.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.26. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

