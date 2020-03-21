Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.08% of MicroStrategy worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.57.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.