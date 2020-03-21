Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 231.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $122.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

