Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,535 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Element Solutions worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $18,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,238,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 941,890 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $8,651,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 711,332 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.