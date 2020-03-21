Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 401,043 Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 401,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,787,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,831,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $22.55 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.