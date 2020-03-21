Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 67,298 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

