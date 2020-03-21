Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 64,043 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Boise Cascade worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 190,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 164,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 57,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

