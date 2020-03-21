Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 54,312 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Rent-A-Center worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $13.64 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $753.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

